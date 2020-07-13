All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

301 Fortuna Drive

301 Fortuna Drive · (864) 242-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

301 Fortuna Drive, Greenville County, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 301 Fortuna Drive · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Orchard Farms, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the very desired neighborhood, Orchard Farms. The main floor has a formal dining room, open kitchen and breakfast area, 2 story living area, laundry and Master bedroom and bath. The 2 car garage even has extra built in storage. Upstairs you will find another full bath, 3 large bedrooms and an office that could be used as a 5th bedroom.
Pets are negotiable.
Available now.
Oakview Elementary Beck Middle Academy JL Mann High
Agent Becca Gaines

(RLNE5644597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Fortuna Drive have any available units?
301 Fortuna Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 301 Fortuna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Fortuna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Fortuna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Fortuna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 301 Fortuna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Fortuna Drive offers parking.
Does 301 Fortuna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Fortuna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Fortuna Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Fortuna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Fortuna Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Fortuna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Fortuna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Fortuna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Fortuna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Fortuna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
