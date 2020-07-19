Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

144 Summer Oak Lane Available 08/01/20 Short term 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Rental - Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home. This amazing home was originally a 3 bedroom but the 3rd bedroom has been turned into an office with beautiful french doors.

The main living space has an open floor plan with a large eat in kitchen that boasts tons of cabinet and counter space and is adjoined by the large great room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace.

Spacious master suit with a large walk in closet, double vanities and a gorgeous tiled glass walled shower with built-in seating.

The backyard backs up to over an HOA owned acre of wooded greenspace giving you the feeling of living in the country!

Pets are negotiable.

This home will be a short term lease only, available August 1st until January 3rd, 2021

Ellen Woodside Woodmont Middle and High

Agent-Becca Gaines



(RLNE5914670)