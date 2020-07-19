All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

144 Summer Oak Lane

144 Summer Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

144 Summer Oak Lane, Greenville County, SC 29680

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
144 Summer Oak Lane Available 08/01/20 Short term 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Rental - Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home. This amazing home was originally a 3 bedroom but the 3rd bedroom has been turned into an office with beautiful french doors.
The main living space has an open floor plan with a large eat in kitchen that boasts tons of cabinet and counter space and is adjoined by the large great room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace.
Spacious master suit with a large walk in closet, double vanities and a gorgeous tiled glass walled shower with built-in seating.
The backyard backs up to over an HOA owned acre of wooded greenspace giving you the feeling of living in the country!
Pets are negotiable.
This home will be a short term lease only, available August 1st until January 3rd, 2021
Ellen Woodside Woodmont Middle and High
Agent-Becca Gaines

(RLNE5914670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Summer Oak Lane have any available units?
144 Summer Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville County, SC.
Is 144 Summer Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
144 Summer Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Summer Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Summer Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 144 Summer Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 144 Summer Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 144 Summer Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Summer Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Summer Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 144 Summer Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 144 Summer Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 144 Summer Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Summer Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Summer Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Summer Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Summer Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
