116 Chetsley Drive - *$500 Credit Move in Now!* BRAND NEW HOME IN A BRAND NEW COMMUNITY! This home is 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. Bedroom and Full Bath on the main level. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Park in the neighborhood. Available and move in ready! Cannon Springs in Lexington SC presents a community of brand new, energy-efficient, and beautifully appointed homes. Chetsley Drive is located right off I-20 Exit 51, then take Cannon Trail Rd and Platt Springs Rd to arrive at Cannon Springs. Our Woodland Series of floor plans offer a variety of 1-and 2-story homes. With a broad range of sizes from 1,399 to 2,350 square feet, its easy to find the right fit for your life. With I-20, Platt Springs Rd, Lexington Shopping and Restaurants, and the schools of the Lexington 1 District just a few minutes from Cannon Springs, youre always close to what you need, and can come home to the lifestyle you deserve. For more pictures of 116 Chetsley Drive Lexington, SC go to kinlochpartners.net or visit Zillow or hotpads.com. Call Joshua at 803.429.6701 or Kristi 803.617.9528 to schedule your showing.



