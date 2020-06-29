All apartments in Greenville County
116 Chetsley Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:00 AM

116 Chetsley Drive

116 Chesley Drive · (803) 429-6701
Location

116 Chesley Drive, Greenville County, SC 29680

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Chetsley Drive · Avail. now

$1,599

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
116 Chetsley Drive - *$500 Credit Move in Now!* BRAND NEW HOME IN A BRAND NEW COMMUNITY! This home is 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. Bedroom and Full Bath on the main level. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Park in the neighborhood. Available and move in ready! Cannon Springs in Lexington SC presents a community of brand new, energy-efficient, and beautifully appointed homes. Chetsley Drive is located right off I-20 Exit 51, then take Cannon Trail Rd and Platt Springs Rd to arrive at Cannon Springs. Our Woodland Series of floor plans offer a variety of 1-and 2-story homes. With a broad range of sizes from 1,399 to 2,350 square feet, its easy to find the right fit for your life. With I-20, Platt Springs Rd, Lexington Shopping and Restaurants, and the schools of the Lexington 1 District just a few minutes from Cannon Springs, youre always close to what you need, and can come home to the lifestyle you deserve. For more pictures of 116 Chetsley Drive Lexington, SC go to kinlochpartners.net or visit Zillow or hotpads.com. Call Joshua at 803.429.6701 or Kristi 803.617.9528 to schedule your showing.

(RLNE5485562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Chetsley Drive have any available units?
116 Chetsley Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Chetsley Drive have?
Some of 116 Chetsley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Chetsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Chetsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Chetsley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Chetsley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 116 Chetsley Drive offer parking?
No, 116 Chetsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 116 Chetsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Chetsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Chetsley Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Chetsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Chetsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Chetsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Chetsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Chetsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Chetsley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Chetsley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
