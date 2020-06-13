Apartment List
/
SC
/
fort mill
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

60 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
3 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
252 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Springfield
1 Unit Available
1555 Paddock Club Lane
1555 Paddock Club Lane, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact community directly at 803-339-4549. Studio Apartment. Home sweet home at Berkshire Fort Mill lands you in the beautiful town of Fort Mill, SC.

1 of 20

Last updated May 26 at 11:08pm
1 Unit Available
920 Stockbridge Drive
920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Ballantyne East
45 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Whiteoak
24 Units Available
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Whiteoak
22 Units Available
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,270
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1144 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Brown Road
9 Units Available
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Provincetowne
23 Units Available
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,080
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, yoga studio and billiards table. Within a short distance of I-485 for convenient transportation. Near Ballantyne Country Club.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pineville
18 Units Available
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$901
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
920 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
2042 Celanese Rd
2042 Celanese Road, York County, SC
Studio
$2,000
1050 sqft
Commercial Office Property 5 Rooms, 8 Parking Spaces, Celanese Rd frontage with sign Commerical Office Space, 5 Rooms, 8 Parking Spaces, Celanese Rd Access
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Beverly Woods
25 Units Available
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.

June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Mill rents increased slightly over the past month

Fort Mill rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Mill stand at $1,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,177 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Fort Mill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Mill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fort Mill metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Fort Mill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Huntersville, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 4.3%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fort Mill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fort Mill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fort Mill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Mill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,177 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Fort Mill.
    • While Fort Mill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Mill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Mill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Mill 3 BedroomsFort Mill Accessible ApartmentsFort Mill Apartments under $800Fort Mill Apartments under $900
    Fort Mill Apartments with BalconyFort Mill Apartments with GarageFort Mill Apartments with GymFort Mill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Mill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Mill Apartments with ParkingFort Mill Apartments with Pool
    Fort Mill Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Mill Cheap PlacesFort Mill Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Mill Furnished ApartmentsFort Mill Pet Friendly PlacesFort Mill Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
    Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
    Gaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeCatawba College
    Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
    Davidson College