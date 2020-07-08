All apartments in Fort Mill
505 Delta Drive
505 Delta Drive

505 Delta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Delta Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This townhome is located in the desirable Cascades community and has 1631 sq.ft. with 3 BRs, 3 full baths and a 1-car garage! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Main level has laminate wood floors throughout. There is a bedroom with direct access to full bath on main level. Master is upstairs with private bath, along with another secondary bedroom and a hall full bath. Trees offer privacy in rear yard. Located just minutes from shopping and I-77. Call any SC Realtor for a showing! The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Delta Drive have any available units?
505 Delta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Delta Drive have?
Some of 505 Delta Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Delta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Delta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Delta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Delta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 Delta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Delta Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Delta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Delta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Delta Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Delta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Delta Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Delta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Delta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Delta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

