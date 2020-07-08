505 Delta Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This townhome is located in the desirable Cascades community and has 1631 sq.ft. with 3 BRs, 3 full baths and a 1-car garage! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Main level has laminate wood floors throughout. There is a bedroom with direct access to full bath on main level. Master is upstairs with private bath, along with another secondary bedroom and a hall full bath. Trees offer privacy in rear yard. Located just minutes from shopping and I-77. Call any SC Realtor for a showing! The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.