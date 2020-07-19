468 Academy Street, (MB047)

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Builder's former model home for lease. Live walking distance to Charming fort mill and across the street from Fort Mill Golf club. 3 bedrooms, with large loft / bonus room, and 3 baths. Home has a Fully Featured Chef's Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops and tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinets with under-lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances with Double Oven and Range and an Over-sized Island. 4 1/4" Crown Molding in Foyer, Kitchen, Living Room and Master Bedroom with 9' ceilings on main floor. Master Bath has Granite Counter Tops and Frame-less Glass in Master Shower with tiled walls to ceiling, bench and floor. Professionally selected lighting and plumbing package. Rear Covered Screened in Porch and fenced yard. Fully Maintained Yard with In-Ground Irrigation. Featuring Energy Efficient Low-E windows with Shutters and 3 1/4" cased windows and doors. Home has Oversized 5 1/4 baseboards throughout. Furniture can be leased for additional cost, 1 year minimum lease.



*55 and Older Community*



Agent Remarks: This is the builders model with all the upgrades. Home is staged and all Covid-19 standards must be met with masks, gloves and shoe covers or take shoes off.



Showing Service Directions: On Academy, second home on the right, builder has two models. This one is the home on the left when looking at the homes from the street.

Builder's former model home for lease. Live walking distance to Charming fort mill and across the street from Fort Mill Golf club. 3 bedrooms, with large loft / bonus room, and 3 baths. Home has a Fully Featured Chef's Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops and tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinets with under-lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances with Double Oven and Range and an Over-sized Island. 4 1/4" Crown Molding in Foyer, Kitchen, Living Room and Master Bedroom with 9' ceilings on main floor. Master Bath has Granite Counter Tops and Frame-less Glass in Master Shower with tiled walls to ceiling, bench and floor. Professionally selected lighting and plumbing package. Rear Covered Screened in Porch and fenced yard. Fully Maintained Yard with In-Ground Irrigation. Featuring Energy Efficient Low-E windows with Shutters and 3 1/4" cased windows and doors. Home has Oversized 5 1/4 baseboards throughout. Furniture can be leased for additional cost, 1 year minimum lease.



*Must be 40+ years of age to live in this 55+ community*



Agent Remarks: This is the builders model with all the upgrades. Home is staged and all Covid-19 standards must be met with masks, gloves and shoe covers or take shoes off.



Showing Service Directions: On Academy, second home on the right, builder has two models. This one is the home on the left when looking at the homes from the street.