All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 468 Academy Street, (MB047).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
468 Academy Street, (MB047)
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

468 Academy Street, (MB047)

468 Academy Street · (704) 307-1124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

468 Academy Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Builder's former model home for lease. Live walking distance to Charming fort mill and across the street from Fort Mill Golf club. 3 bedrooms, with large loft / bonus room, and 3 baths. Home has a Fully Featured Chef's Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops and tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinets with under-lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances with Double Oven and Range and an Over-sized Island. 4 1/4" Crown Molding in Foyer, Kitchen, Living Room and Master Bedroom with 9' ceilings on main floor. Master Bath has Granite Counter Tops and Frame-less Glass in Master Shower with tiled walls to ceiling, bench and floor. Professionally selected lighting and plumbing package. Rear Covered Screened in Porch and fenced yard. Fully Maintained Yard with In-Ground Irrigation. Featuring Energy Efficient Low-E windows with Shutters and 3 1/4" cased windows and doors. Home has Oversized 5 1/4 baseboards throughout. Furniture can be leased for additional cost, 1 year minimum lease.

*55 and Older Community*

Agent Remarks: This is the builders model with all the upgrades. Home is staged and all Covid-19 standards must be met with masks, gloves and shoe covers or take shoes off.

Showing Service Directions: On Academy, second home on the right, builder has two models. This one is the home on the left when looking at the homes from the street.
Builder's former model home for lease. Live walking distance to Charming fort mill and across the street from Fort Mill Golf club. 3 bedrooms, with large loft / bonus room, and 3 baths. Home has a Fully Featured Chef's Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops and tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinets with under-lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances with Double Oven and Range and an Over-sized Island. 4 1/4" Crown Molding in Foyer, Kitchen, Living Room and Master Bedroom with 9' ceilings on main floor. Master Bath has Granite Counter Tops and Frame-less Glass in Master Shower with tiled walls to ceiling, bench and floor. Professionally selected lighting and plumbing package. Rear Covered Screened in Porch and fenced yard. Fully Maintained Yard with In-Ground Irrigation. Featuring Energy Efficient Low-E windows with Shutters and 3 1/4" cased windows and doors. Home has Oversized 5 1/4 baseboards throughout. Furniture can be leased for additional cost, 1 year minimum lease.

*Must be 40+ years of age to live in this 55+ community*

Agent Remarks: This is the builders model with all the upgrades. Home is staged and all Covid-19 standards must be met with masks, gloves and shoe covers or take shoes off.

Showing Service Directions: On Academy, second home on the right, builder has two models. This one is the home on the left when looking at the homes from the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Academy Street, (MB047) have any available units?
468 Academy Street, (MB047) has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Academy Street, (MB047) have?
Some of 468 Academy Street, (MB047)'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Academy Street, (MB047) currently offering any rent specials?
468 Academy Street, (MB047) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Academy Street, (MB047) pet-friendly?
No, 468 Academy Street, (MB047) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 468 Academy Street, (MB047) offer parking?
No, 468 Academy Street, (MB047) does not offer parking.
Does 468 Academy Street, (MB047) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Academy Street, (MB047) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Academy Street, (MB047) have a pool?
No, 468 Academy Street, (MB047) does not have a pool.
Does 468 Academy Street, (MB047) have accessible units?
No, 468 Academy Street, (MB047) does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Academy Street, (MB047) have units with dishwashers?
No, 468 Academy Street, (MB047) does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 468 Academy Street, (MB047)?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill 3 BedroomsFort Mill Apartments with Pools
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity