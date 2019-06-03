252 Tail Race Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet. Full sized laundry room upstairs. Great location. Close to shopping and interstate. Rent includes water but all other utilities are excluded. Enjoy the pool during the summer because it is right across the street.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.