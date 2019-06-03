All apartments in Fort Mill
252 Tail Race Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

252 Tail Race Ln

252 Tail Race Lane · No Longer Available
Location

252 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet. Full sized laundry room upstairs. Great location. Close to shopping and interstate. Rent includes water but all other utilities are excluded. Enjoy the pool during the summer because it is right across the street.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Tail Race Ln have any available units?
252 Tail Race Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Tail Race Ln have?
Some of 252 Tail Race Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Tail Race Ln currently offering any rent specials?
252 Tail Race Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Tail Race Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Tail Race Ln is pet friendly.
Does 252 Tail Race Ln offer parking?
Yes, 252 Tail Race Ln does offer parking.
Does 252 Tail Race Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Tail Race Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Tail Race Ln have a pool?
Yes, 252 Tail Race Ln has a pool.
Does 252 Tail Race Ln have accessible units?
No, 252 Tail Race Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Tail Race Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Tail Race Ln has units with dishwashers.
