1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive Available 06/01/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful 2 Story Home Single Family Home Located in the Waterside @ The Catawba in Fort Mill, SC, Close to Shopping, Local Restaurants and a short drive to Douglas International Airport. 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Entry with Hardwoods Downstairs, Office, Living Room with Gas Fireplace open to the Dining Room Area and Eat In Kitchen with a Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Deck. Also includes Walk out Basement with Patio. Lots of Storage. 2 Car Garage.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by June 1, 2019).



(RLNE4860443)