All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive

1874 Sapphire Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1874 Sapphire Meadow Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive Available 06/01/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful 2 Story Home Single Family Home Located in the Waterside @ The Catawba in Fort Mill, SC, Close to Shopping, Local Restaurants and a short drive to Douglas International Airport. 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Entry with Hardwoods Downstairs, Office, Living Room with Gas Fireplace open to the Dining Room Area and Eat In Kitchen with a Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Deck. Also includes Walk out Basement with Patio. Lots of Storage. 2 Car Garage.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by June 1, 2019).

(RLNE4860443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive have any available units?
1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 Sapphire Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill 3 BedroomsFort Mill Apartments with Pools
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College