Fort Mill, SC
115 Parks Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

115 Parks Street

115 Parks Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 Parks Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
Conveniently Located Two Bedroom/1 Bath End Unit Condo in Fort Mill! - Space and Convenience are combined in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath end unit condo located just a short walk to Downtown Fort Mill. The kitchen appliances include an Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. There is a separate laundry room. This amazing location will not last long...A Must See!!! More Pictures coming soon!

Pet Friendly: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and $10.00 per month pet Rent per pet.

Directions to the property from our Fort Mill office: Right onto Hwy 160. Continue straight onto N. White St. Left onto Clebourne St. Left onto Parks St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4016673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Parks Street have any available units?
115 Parks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Parks Street have?
Some of 115 Parks Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Parks Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Parks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Parks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Parks Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 Parks Street offer parking?
No, 115 Parks Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Parks Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Parks Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Parks Street have a pool?
No, 115 Parks Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Parks Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Parks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Parks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Parks Street has units with dishwashers.
