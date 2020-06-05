115 Parks Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently Located Two Bedroom/1 Bath End Unit Condo in Fort Mill! - Space and Convenience are combined in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath end unit condo located just a short walk to Downtown Fort Mill. The kitchen appliances include an Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. There is a separate laundry room. This amazing location will not last long...A Must See!!! More Pictures coming soon!



Pet Friendly: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and $10.00 per month pet Rent per pet.



Directions to the property from our Fort Mill office: Right onto Hwy 160. Continue straight onto N. White St. Left onto Clebourne St. Left onto Parks St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



(RLNE4016673)