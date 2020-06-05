All apartments in Fort Mill
1024 Silver Springs Road
1024 Silver Springs Road

1024 Silver Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Silver Springs Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***Now offering HALF OFF first month's rent***

Now renting cozy townhome in Fort Mill. This charming home offers plenty of space inside with an open living area downstairs, Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and an office or flex bedroom. loft area and laundry room. The townhome is conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, gas and easy access to the highway.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Silver Springs Road have any available units?
1024 Silver Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
Is 1024 Silver Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Silver Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Silver Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Silver Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 1024 Silver Springs Road offer parking?
No, 1024 Silver Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Silver Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Silver Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Silver Springs Road have a pool?
No, 1024 Silver Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Silver Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1024 Silver Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Silver Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Silver Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Silver Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Silver Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

