Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

1205 Vistiana Dr

1205 Vistiana Drive · (843) 737-6034
Location

1205 Vistiana Drive, Dorchester County, SC 29420

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
**Check out the virtual tour!**

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath North Charleston Townhome in beautiful Vistiana off of Appling Way! This home is conveniently located in desirable Dorchester 2 school district and is in close proximity to Boeing, Bosh, Charleston Air Force Base, schools, and shopping. The open concept first floor features hardwood floors, a well equipped kitchen with outdoor access to the side patio, and a pass-through window to the spacious dining/living room. The second floor features a huge master bedroom with dual vanities in the master bath, a laundry room, full bathroom, and two additional spacious bedrooms. Lawn care included! Up to 2 cats or dogs allowed with 45lb weight limit

PET POLICY:

2 pets max 45lbs or under

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

This property is currently occupied and available for showings. Please contact a local realtor of your choice to schedule a showing. 24 hour notice is required. Applications will be processed on a first come first serve basis.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Vistiana Dr have any available units?
1205 Vistiana Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1205 Vistiana Dr have?
Some of 1205 Vistiana Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Vistiana Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Vistiana Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Vistiana Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Vistiana Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Vistiana Dr offer parking?
No, 1205 Vistiana Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Vistiana Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Vistiana Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Vistiana Dr have a pool?
No, 1205 Vistiana Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Vistiana Dr have accessible units?
No, 1205 Vistiana Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Vistiana Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Vistiana Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Vistiana Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 Vistiana Dr has units with air conditioning.
