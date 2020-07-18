1205 Vistiana Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

**Check out the virtual tour!**



Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath North Charleston Townhome in beautiful Vistiana off of Appling Way! This home is conveniently located in desirable Dorchester 2 school district and is in close proximity to Boeing, Bosh, Charleston Air Force Base, schools, and shopping. The open concept first floor features hardwood floors, a well equipped kitchen with outdoor access to the side patio, and a pass-through window to the spacious dining/living room. The second floor features a huge master bedroom with dual vanities in the master bath, a laundry room, full bathroom, and two additional spacious bedrooms. Lawn care included! Up to 2 cats or dogs allowed with 45lb weight limit



PET POLICY:



2 pets max 45lbs or under



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



This property is currently occupied and available for showings. Please contact a local realtor of your choice to schedule a showing. 24 hour notice is required. Applications will be processed on a first come first serve basis.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program