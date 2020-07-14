Latitude at Wescott

Lease Length: 3-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $30/month; Pest control: $3/month; Water: $35/month
Pets not allowed
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets; $450
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $125-$150/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Storage Unit: $35/month