Summerville, SC
Latitude at Wescott
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Latitude at Wescott

9580 Old Glory Ln · (833) 962-3323
Location

9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC 29485

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0121 · Avail. Jul 27

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Aug 9

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 0435 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 0524 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0815 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Unit 0802 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude at Wescott.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
internet cafe
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $30/month; Pest control: $3/month; Water: $35/month
Pets not allowed
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets; $450
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $125-$150/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latitude at Wescott have any available units?
Latitude at Wescott has 10 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude at Wescott have?
Some of Latitude at Wescott's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude at Wescott currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude at Wescott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude at Wescott pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude at Wescott is pet friendly.
Does Latitude at Wescott offer parking?
Yes, Latitude at Wescott offers parking.
Does Latitude at Wescott have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude at Wescott offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude at Wescott have a pool?
Yes, Latitude at Wescott has a pool.
Does Latitude at Wescott have accessible units?
No, Latitude at Wescott does not have accessible units.
Does Latitude at Wescott have units with dishwashers?
No, Latitude at Wescott does not have units with dishwashers.
