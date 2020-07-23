/
orangeburg county
10 Apartments for rent in Orangeburg County, SC📍
107 Ballard Ln
107 Ballard Lane, Orangeburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1298 sqft
Waterfront condo overlooking Lake Marion and Santee State Park. 2BR 2BA on garden level. This condo features great views from family/dining area & master bedroom. Crown molding, 9ft ceilings, ceiling fans, separate tub & shower in master bath.
117 Felder Road
117 Felder Rd, Orangeburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 117 Felder Road in Orangeburg County. View photos, descriptions and more!
949 Nance Street
949 Nance Street, Brookdale, SC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1378 sqft
This delightful home located in Orangeburg SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,4378 Sqft! Enjoy a neatly trimmed lawn and private driveway leading to the home.
719 Boulevard St 5
719 Boulevard St, Orangeburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
One Room Studio - Property Id: 301876 One Room Studio. Includes bathroom. Washef/dryer, Utilities Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/719-boulevard-st-orangeburg-sc-unit-5/301876 Property Id 301876 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5950060)
222 Rodriguez Rd 1
222 Rodriguez Rd, Orangeburg County, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Apartments - Property Id: 133071 Utilities included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/222-rodriguez-rd-orangeburg-sc-unit-1/133071 Property Id 133071 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5948852)
1274 Hodson Drive - 6
1274 Hudson Road, Orangeburg County, SC
1 Bedroom
$450
150 sqft
Mini- Fridge (included) Single Bedroom Quiet & Spacious room Central A/C Shared Restroom Furinshing Available ( Upon request) - A Great Choice For the Working Professional _ Utilities Included High-Speed Wi-Fi Laundry Room Cable Ready Trash
Results within 5 miles of Orangeburg County
310 Cedar Ave
310 Cedar Street, Denmark, SC
4 Bedrooms
$500
2800 sqft
310 Cedar - Property Id: 135479 Good day, and thank you for your interest in 310 Cedar Avenue. 2 rooms are available at the moment. Rooms are fully furnished as well as the rest of the house.
2030 Cannon Bridge Rd A
2030 Cannon Bridge Road, Bamberg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$474
$474 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309571 2030 Cannon Bridge Rd. Bamberg, SC 29003 790 sq feet.
1108 Spring Plains Road
1108 Spring Plains Road, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN CROSS, SOUTH CAROLINA 3 bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Brick Home on 1 acre - newly renovated and remodeled - all electric, no gas - brand new central heat and air - ceiling fan in every room, including living room and
Results within 10 miles of Orangeburg County
615 Raysor Street
615 Raysor Street, St. George, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
615 Raysor Street Available 08/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED - VERY NICE HOME AND HAS A VERY SPACIOUS BACKYARD No Pets Allowed (RLNE5977075)
2305 Cypress Point
2305 Cypress Pointe, Clarendon County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1008 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo - Fully furnished 2 Bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Cypress Point. Waterviews and screened porch. Bring your food and clothes and you are all set. (RLNE4404347)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Orangeburg County area include Augusta Technical College, Charleston Southern University, Benedict College, College of Charleston, and Citadel Military College of South Carolina. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbia, Augusta, Charleston, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant have apartments for rent.
