Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments garage guest parking on-site laundry bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar guest suite hot tub internet access online portal

Take a Virtual Tour Now!If you have been dreaming of a Summerville apartment community with friendly staff and neighbors and the amenities of a resort, like a pool with cascading fountains, an elegant clubhouse with complimentary coffee where you can chat it up with family and friends, a cardio and strength training fitness studio, a business center where you can complete those last minute projects, as well as the pet-friendly, leash free dog park for Fido, then The Grove at Oakbrook is the place you will want to call home. You’ll enjoy these exceptional neighborhood amenities while living just minutes from Downtown Charleston, the beaches, fine dining and exclusive shopping centers.Call for a tour today.