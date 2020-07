Amenities

Great location for USC students! 2 bdrm/1 bath upstairs duplex available in Wales Garden. Hardware floors throughout except kitchen & bath. Equipped with refrigerator, stove, & washer/dryer. Screened in balcony. Off street parking available. Within five minutes to USC, Five Points, and downtown. No appointment necessary to view the property! Contact office for details.