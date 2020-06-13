All apartments in Columbia
4700 Dale Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4700 Dale Drive

4700 Dale Drive · (803) 771-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4700 Dale Drive, Columbia, SC 29203
Cabb Island

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4700 Dale Drive · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cute 4 Bedroom Brick Home Waiting for You! - 4700 Dale Drive Columbia, SC 29203 - Located in the College View Neighborhood!
This Home is Offered to Section 8 Recipients

Bedrooms -4 (Bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom)
Bathrooms - 1
Square footage - 1274
Rental amount - 995.00
Available - Now!

New carpet! New Flooring in the kitchen! New Appliances! New roof! New counter tops in the kitchen! Oh My! This 4 bedroom, 1 bath home is a GREAT deal! This home includes a living room, eat in kitchen, enclosed porch, and an additional room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. No Pets allowed. Hurry before this catch of the day is gone!

Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC
www,managecolumbia.net
803-771-0001

Watch the Virtual Tour on YouTube at https://youtu.be/TaOZieShstA

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Dale Drive have any available units?
4700 Dale Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 4700 Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Dale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Dale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Dale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 4700 Dale Drive offer parking?
No, 4700 Dale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4700 Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 4700 Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4700 Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
