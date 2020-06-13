Amenities

Cute 4 Bedroom Brick Home Waiting for You! - 4700 Dale Drive Columbia, SC 29203 - Located in the College View Neighborhood!

This Home is Offered to Section 8 Recipients



Bedrooms -4 (Bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom)

Bathrooms - 1

Square footage - 1274

Rental amount - 995.00

Available - Now!



New carpet! New Flooring in the kitchen! New Appliances! New roof! New counter tops in the kitchen! Oh My! This 4 bedroom, 1 bath home is a GREAT deal! This home includes a living room, eat in kitchen, enclosed porch, and an additional room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. No Pets allowed. Hurry before this catch of the day is gone!



Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC

www,managecolumbia.net

803-771-0001



Watch the Virtual Tour on YouTube at https://youtu.be/TaOZieShstA



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5762656)