Amenities
Cute 4 Bedroom Brick Home Waiting for You! - 4700 Dale Drive Columbia, SC 29203 - Located in the College View Neighborhood!
This Home is Offered to Section 8 Recipients
Bedrooms -4 (Bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom)
Bathrooms - 1
Square footage - 1274
Rental amount - 995.00
Available - Now!
New carpet! New Flooring in the kitchen! New Appliances! New roof! New counter tops in the kitchen! Oh My! This 4 bedroom, 1 bath home is a GREAT deal! This home includes a living room, eat in kitchen, enclosed porch, and an additional room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. No Pets allowed. Hurry before this catch of the day is gone!
Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC
www,managecolumbia.net
803-771-0001
Watch the Virtual Tour on YouTube at https://youtu.be/TaOZieShstA
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5762656)