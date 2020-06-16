All apartments in Columbia
3303 RIVER DRIVE
3303 RIVER DRIVE

3303 River Drive · (803) 391-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3303 River Drive, Columbia, SC 29201
Earlewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED CONDO IN COLUMBIA! - Property Id: 214605

REDUCED AND FULLY RENOVATED!!! 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY 2/10!
A charming and spacious 2-bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1000 square foot home located in the heart of historic Earlewood/Elmwood is ready to be your home. Property has been completely renovated to include new kitchen with stainless appliances and updated bathroom. This is a over/under duplex with full off the street/private parking but with seperate addresses and entrances (3301 and 3303). Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer) are included with each unit. Walking distance from historic Earlewood restaurants and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214605
Property Id 214605

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 RIVER DRIVE have any available units?
3303 RIVER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 RIVER DRIVE have?
Some of 3303 RIVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 RIVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3303 RIVER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 RIVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3303 RIVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 3303 RIVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3303 RIVER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3303 RIVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 RIVER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 RIVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3303 RIVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3303 RIVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3303 RIVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 RIVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 RIVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
