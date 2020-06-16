3303 RIVER DRIVE

Amenities

RENOVATED CONDO IN COLUMBIA! - Property Id: 214605



REDUCED AND FULLY RENOVATED!!! 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY 2/10!

A charming and spacious 2-bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1000 square foot home located in the heart of historic Earlewood/Elmwood is ready to be your home. Property has been completely renovated to include new kitchen with stainless appliances and updated bathroom. This is a over/under duplex with full off the street/private parking but with seperate addresses and entrances (3301 and 3303). Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer) are included with each unit. Walking distance from historic Earlewood restaurants and nightlife.

No Pets Allowed



