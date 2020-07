Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Newer construction home with Craftsman charm including front porch, oak hardwood floors, smooth ceilings, and metal roof! Library could be used as 4th bedroom. Master with private bath and walk in closet. Rear deck ideal for grilling. Yard Maintenance included. Very Close to USC. Students Welcome. Exclusively by Stephenson Property Group.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.