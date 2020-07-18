17 Penn Ave 1/2

Amenities

Avondale 1bd! Private. Turnkey! 5 mins to MUSC - Property Id: 308469



You can rent this one bedroom cottage in the heart of Avondale unfurnished, or completely turnkey with everything you need to live there!



First time this has been available since 2014, this cottage is tucked away on a quiet street 5 mins from the Ashley River bridge. Enjoy all that avondale has to offer. One parking space directly in front of the cottage.



If unfurnished, utilities are flat at $175/mo additional. No big bills in the summer!



This property can also be rented furnished with the furniture you see here, along with linens and utensils for $1,850/mo! This includes all utilities!



One year lease. This won't last.



*Note* no AirBnb or short term rentals/sublets allowed!

