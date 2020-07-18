All apartments in Charleston County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

17 Penn Ave 1/2

17 Penn Ave · (323) 559-6900
Location

17 Penn Ave, Charleston County, SC 29407
Avondale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Avondale 1bd! Private. Turnkey! 5 mins to MUSC - Property Id: 308469

You can rent this one bedroom cottage in the heart of Avondale unfurnished, or completely turnkey with everything you need to live there!

First time this has been available since 2014, this cottage is tucked away on a quiet street 5 mins from the Ashley River bridge. Enjoy all that avondale has to offer. One parking space directly in front of the cottage.

If unfurnished, utilities are flat at $175/mo additional. No big bills in the summer!

This property can also be rented furnished with the furniture you see here, along with linens and utensils for $1,850/mo! This includes all utilities!

One year lease. This won't last.

*Note* no AirBnb or short term rentals/sublets allowed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/17-penn-ave-charleston-sc-unit-1%2F2/308469
Property Id 308469

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5942309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Penn Ave 1/2 have any available units?
17 Penn Ave 1/2 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Penn Ave 1/2 have?
Some of 17 Penn Ave 1/2's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Penn Ave 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
17 Penn Ave 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Penn Ave 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Penn Ave 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 17 Penn Ave 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 17 Penn Ave 1/2 offers parking.
Does 17 Penn Ave 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Penn Ave 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Penn Ave 1/2 have a pool?
No, 17 Penn Ave 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 17 Penn Ave 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 17 Penn Ave 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Penn Ave 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Penn Ave 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Penn Ave 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Penn Ave 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
