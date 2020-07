Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room package receiving yoga garage shuffle board

Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout. With carefully curated amenities that include a 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse, resort-style pool and cabanas, and a dog park, The Mason is quite simply a community you'll love coming home to. Call or email us today to be among the first to secure your new apartment at The Mason.