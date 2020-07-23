/
/
georgetown county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
56 Apartments for rent in Georgetown County, SC📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Pawleys Island, SC.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
3 Units Available
Reserve at Rosemont
1155 Indigo Avenue #7, Georgetown, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Reserve at Rosemont, Georgetown’s cozy apartment community. Experience carefree and gracious living where you will encounter a relaxed environment with our professional and courteous staff.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
60 Ribgrass Ln Unit 2
60 Ribgrass Ln, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
***Replacement Lease: Available at $1,225.00 starting 9/01/2020. Rent increases to $1,250.00 on 1/01/2021*** Check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with a 1 car garage located in the desirable Rose Run community of Pawleys Island.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
623 Pinehurst Ln.
623 Pinehurst Lane, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Located in the desirable True Blue community, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath patio home offers a very spacious living room with sliders that lead to the inviting screened porch, and kitchen with an island and a cozy dining area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1777 Club Circle
1777 Club Cir, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER.Unfurnished two BR two BA condo features a sun room. The sunny and bright first floor, one level home boasts room size windows overlooking fabulous fairway views. Lovely back yard patio. Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Salt Marsh Circle
108 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE OCTOBER. Can be shown now through Memorial Day with a 24 hour notice. This second level, two bedroom, two bath condo is offered fully furnished. It is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove community.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1197 Petigru Dr.
1197 Petigru Drive, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Beach style home, just 2 miles from Pawley's Island Pier! - This adorable home, sits in a quiet neighborhood, just minutes from both shopping and the ocean!! Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened front porch or take a quick ride over to the
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
176 Wimdledon Way
176 Wimbleton Way, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Wynbrooke - This furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome is a great find It is located in the highly sought after Wynbrooke community. The home is very spacious, offers lots of natural light, and has been very well maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 **If tenant wants a fence owner will split the cost*** Single-family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
3BR 3.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6001 South Kings Hwy 1395
6001 South Kings Highway, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Unit 1395 Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE -- October thru March Only - Property Id: 322342 Our beach vacation house is available for a 6 month rental starting October through March (dates are a little flexible).
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5402 sweetwater blv C
5402 Sweetwater Blvd, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
Unit C Available 08/05/20 Furnished 3BR 3BA 2CAR HOME all up grades - Property Id: 319520 A must see home top of the line furniture complete kitchen accessories vaulted ceilings light and bright split bedroom floor plan 1 car garage with ample
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
204 Double Eagle Drive Unit c3
204 Double Eagle Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Pamper yourself at this fabulous condo in Surfside Beach! Available May-September 2020- 204C3 - This recently renovated Villa is located in Surfside Beach just 1.5 miles to the closest beach access.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8775 Chandler Drive Unit H
8775 Chandler Dr, Garden City, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
South Bay Lakes - Great Location - Condo offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bath, Open floor plan, 3 season porch with additional storage space, overlooking Lake. 2 community pools, club house with activities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1851 Colony Drive
1851 Colony Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental Available Now! Colony Resort 4D - This 1 bedroom 1 bath villa has everything for a relaxing vacation getaway! Enjoy the balcony over looking the pool & grilling area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5792 Longwood Drive
5792 Longwood Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
5792 Longwood Drive Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/2 Bath 1st Floor Condo on Blackmoor Golf Course! - Read a book on your screen porch and look at the lake, take a short stroll and play a round of golf, or make a short drive to the beaches and the
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1300 DEER CREEK ROAD #C
1300 Deer Creek Road, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
1300 DEER CREEK ROAD - 1300 DEER CREEK ROAD #C Available 08/01/20 First floor in Villas on the Green - This 1 bedroom ( den could be 2nd bedroom) plus 1 bath features open floor plan, living room, dining area, with the expanded den that can be used
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1850 Colony Drive, Unit 1J
1850 Colony Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
All Inclusive Seasonal Rental-September 13-April 30 Golf Colony Resort 1J - Come spend your winter in paradise at this lovely and clean 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with back porch, pool and hot tub access and most utilities included.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
126 Burkridge West Dr
126 Burkridge West Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1870 Auburn Ln unit 20J
1870 Auburn Lane, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Spacious and comfortable 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo overlooking the pool! 20J Golf Colony - 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Golf Colony overlooking pool! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4407800)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1890 Auburn Lane Unit 32H
1890 Auburn Lane, Horry County, SC
Studio
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
32-H Beautiful Studio Unit in Golf Colony - Beautiful Studio Unit just minutes to the BEACH! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet and Monthly Pest Control. No Pets per the HOA Rules and Regulations.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1060 Lizzie Ln
1060 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2000 sqft
Will consider a 6-month lease but prefer longer Nearly Brand NEW Home in Mallard Landing off Glens bay rd. This home has an open floor plan dining room/living room and gorgeous kitchen with top of line appliances and granite counters.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
612 16th ave North
612 16th Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
LakeView Home NO HOA bring boat,RV Camper - Property Id: 242715 Bright and light wood floors, big closets close to Beach living room dinning room family room large Carport there is a garage in the back yard for storage only over sized back yard
