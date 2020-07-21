All apartments in Bluffton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

87 Glencairn Ave

87 Glencairn Avenue · (843) 706-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Glencairn Avenue, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 87 Glencairn Ave · Avail. Aug 15

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
87 Glencairn Ave Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house with gorgeous upgrades in Hampton Hall - This lovely home with hardwood floors has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and an office, eat in kitchen, separate dining room and open living area, covered back porch and 2 car garage. Located close to Hampton Hall amenities. Please call Gary @ (843) 415-2512 or gary@rma-sc.com for more information or to arrange a showing. SORRY, NO PETS. Due to Covid-19 precautions, this home will not be available for showings until the first week of August when it is vacant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2025307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Glencairn Ave have any available units?
87 Glencairn Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Glencairn Ave have?
Some of 87 Glencairn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Glencairn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
87 Glencairn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Glencairn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 87 Glencairn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bluffton.
Does 87 Glencairn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 87 Glencairn Ave offers parking.
Does 87 Glencairn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Glencairn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Glencairn Ave have a pool?
No, 87 Glencairn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 87 Glencairn Ave have accessible units?
No, 87 Glencairn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Glencairn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Glencairn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
