Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

So much space! Move in ready! This 5 BR and 3 BA home is located in Palmetto Pointe in Bluffton. This property features a large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a pantry. Open living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with crown and chair molding. The first floor also has a guest bedroom and full bathroom which is perfect for a mother-in-law suite or for guests. The second level has a family room and laundry room. The master bedroom is large with a tray ceiling and en-suite bathroom. The master bath features 2 walk-in closets, double sinks, soaking tub and shower. There are 3 additional bedroom a full bathroom on this level. This is a nonsmoking property. Your pet will be considered.