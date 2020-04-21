All apartments in Bluffton
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

34 Hidden Lakes Lane

34 Hidden Lakes Lane · No Longer Available
Bluffton
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC 29910

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property. This adorable four bedroom home located in Hidden Lakes offers brand new granite countertops and hardwood floors!

Spacious family room/dining room area, screened in porch and two car garage.

Tenant responsible for the ongoing yard maintenance, water/sewage, cable/internet and pest control.

Pet(s) permitted upon owner's approval (Additional Pet Deposit Required)
12-month lease minimum

**No smoking**

Community amenities include swimming pool and playground. Red Cedar Elementry school minutes away

With this home, you also get 24-hour maintenance for emergencies, online payment system, and a great management team.

Call us to schedule a tour today 888.344.4246 ext 1 or email at info@absoluteisland.com

Absolute Island Management
The best source of quality homes and villas!

(RLNE4090013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Hidden Lakes Lane have any available units?
34 Hidden Lakes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bluffton, SC.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Hidden Lakes Lane have?
Some of 34 Hidden Lakes Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Hidden Lakes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
34 Hidden Lakes Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Hidden Lakes Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Hidden Lakes Lane is pet friendly.
Does 34 Hidden Lakes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 34 Hidden Lakes Lane does offer parking.
Does 34 Hidden Lakes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Hidden Lakes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Hidden Lakes Lane have a pool?
Yes, 34 Hidden Lakes Lane has a pool.
Does 34 Hidden Lakes Lane have accessible units?
No, 34 Hidden Lakes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Hidden Lakes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Hidden Lakes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
