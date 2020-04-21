Amenities

34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property. This adorable four bedroom home located in Hidden Lakes offers brand new granite countertops and hardwood floors!



Spacious family room/dining room area, screened in porch and two car garage.



Tenant responsible for the ongoing yard maintenance, water/sewage, cable/internet and pest control.



Pet(s) permitted upon owner's approval (Additional Pet Deposit Required)

12-month lease minimum



**No smoking**



Community amenities include swimming pool and playground. Red Cedar Elementry school minutes away



With this home, you also get 24-hour maintenance for emergencies, online payment system, and a great management team.



Call us to schedule a tour today 888.344.4246 ext 1 or email at info@absoluteisland.com



