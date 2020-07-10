All apartments in Bluffton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

29 Edgewater

29 Edgewater Cir · (843) 306-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Edgewater Cir, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 29 Edgewater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest suite
29 Edgewater: Apartments for Rent in Bluffton, SC
Find a comfortable community to call home when you rent apartments in Bluffton, SC with 29 Edgewater. Located at the bridge to Hilton Head Island, our apartments offer spacious living quarters with features and amenities that cannot be beat. Don’t settle for a house rental, give us a call to learn more about floor plans and features at 29 Edgewater apartments.

Live Well with Features and Amenities at 29 Edgewater
No matter what size rental you reserve at our Bluffton, SC apartment complex, 29 Edgewater has a wide variety of features and amenities to keep you active. Enjoy easy access to the local golf course, or a cool jump in the community pool during a hot summer’s day. Call for more information about amenities and the local Bluffton, SC community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 for 1 pet, $800 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $125 per month.
Storage Details: storage unit $45-60 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Edgewater have any available units?
29 Edgewater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bluffton, SC.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Edgewater have?
Some of 29 Edgewater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Edgewater currently offering any rent specials?
29 Edgewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Edgewater pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Edgewater is pet friendly.
Does 29 Edgewater offer parking?
Yes, 29 Edgewater offers parking.
Does 29 Edgewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Edgewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Edgewater have a pool?
Yes, 29 Edgewater has a pool.
Does 29 Edgewater have accessible units?
No, 29 Edgewater does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Edgewater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Edgewater has units with dishwashers.
