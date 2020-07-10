29 Edgewater

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 for 1 pet, $800 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $125 per month.
Storage Details: storage unit $45-60 per month