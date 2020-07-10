Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite

29 Edgewater: Apartments for Rent in Bluffton, SC

Find a comfortable community to call home when you rent apartments in Bluffton, SC with 29 Edgewater. Located at the bridge to Hilton Head Island, our apartments offer spacious living quarters with features and amenities that cannot be beat. Don’t settle for a house rental, give us a call to learn more about floor plans and features at 29 Edgewater apartments.



Live Well with Features and Amenities at 29 Edgewater

No matter what size rental you reserve at our Bluffton, SC apartment complex, 29 Edgewater has a wide variety of features and amenities to keep you active. Enjoy easy access to the local golf course, or a cool jump in the community pool during a hot summer’s day. Call for more information about amenities and the local Bluffton, SC community.