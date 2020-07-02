23 Third Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Bluffton Park House Available Now! - Absolute Island Management is proud to present a turnkey move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-

bathroom home in Bluffton Park.



Walk or golf cart to Old Town!



This corner lot home is very spacious. Featuring an inviting kitchen, new flooring, and stainless steel appliances, you will be enjoying your new home in no time!



Come see what makes this community a true treasure in Bluffton. Located minutes from the May River, Old Town Bluffton, and the Tanger Outlets, 23 3rd Avenue also includes in-house AiM Maintenance for service requests that may arise as well as all major appliances including a full-size washer and electric dryer.



Amenities include a community pool and playground.



A 12-month lease term is being offered.

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom

Application fee is $40/person



Please call to schedule a tour 888.344.4246 ext 1 or contact us through the listing on our website.



To view photos and to apply, or to view additional rental properties in our inventory, please visit us: https://www.absoluteisland.com/vacancies



We look forward to welcoming you home to 23 3rd Avenue, provided by Absolute

Island Management, Inc.



(RLNE5764852)