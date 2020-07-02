All apartments in Bluffton
23 Third Avenue

23 3rd Ave · (888) 344-4246 ext. 1
Location

23 3rd Ave, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Third Avenue · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2024 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Bluffton Park House Available Now! - Absolute Island Management is proud to present a turnkey move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-
bathroom home in Bluffton Park.

Walk or golf cart to Old Town!

This corner lot home is very spacious. Featuring an inviting kitchen, new flooring, and stainless steel appliances, you will be enjoying your new home in no time!

Come see what makes this community a true treasure in Bluffton. Located minutes from the May River, Old Town Bluffton, and the Tanger Outlets, 23 3rd Avenue also includes in-house AiM Maintenance for service requests that may arise as well as all major appliances including a full-size washer and electric dryer.

Amenities include a community pool and playground.

A 12-month lease term is being offered.
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom
Application fee is $40/person

Please call to schedule a tour 888.344.4246 ext 1 or contact us through the listing on our website.

To view photos and to apply, or to view additional rental properties in our inventory, please visit us: https://www.absoluteisland.com/vacancies

We look forward to welcoming you home to 23 3rd Avenue, provided by Absolute
Island Management, Inc.

(RLNE5764852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

