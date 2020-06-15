All apartments in Bluffton
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1911 Blakers Blvd.

1911 Blakers Boulevard · (843) 815-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1911 Blakers Boulevard, Bluffton, SC 29909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedroom Plus Loft! For Rent in Mill Creek ~ - This gorgeous two story home has over 3100 sq. ft. of open-concept living space. The dark hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, neutral paint, and elegant kitchen give this home a polished look. The granite countertops, tile and glass back-splash, espresso cabinetry, and stainless appliances are a stunning combination. The upstairs is just as spectacular, with a large loft and over-sized master bedroom with separate sitting area for unwinding. A washer and dryer are included in the full size laundry room on the second floor. Landscaping is included, no need to do anything but enjoy the outdoors and soak up the beautiful Bluffton sun on the back patio.

Full use of resort style amenities include pool, lazy river, splash pad, gym, basketball/tennis courts, boat/RV storage, pavilion, gated playground, and fishing ponds.

House is rented unfurnished. No smoking. One small, mature, house-broken dog may be accepted with $500 non-refundable pet fee. No puppies. No large or aggressive breeds. No cats.

As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS

ForeShore does not permit fishtanks.

(RLNE4917457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Blakers Blvd. have any available units?
1911 Blakers Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bluffton, SC.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Blakers Blvd. have?
Some of 1911 Blakers Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Blakers Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Blakers Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Blakers Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Blakers Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Blakers Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1911 Blakers Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Blakers Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Blakers Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Blakers Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1911 Blakers Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1911 Blakers Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1911 Blakers Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Blakers Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Blakers Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
