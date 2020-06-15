1911 Blakers Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4 Bedroom Plus Loft! For Rent in Mill Creek ~ - This gorgeous two story home has over 3100 sq. ft. of open-concept living space. The dark hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, neutral paint, and elegant kitchen give this home a polished look. The granite countertops, tile and glass back-splash, espresso cabinetry, and stainless appliances are a stunning combination. The upstairs is just as spectacular, with a large loft and over-sized master bedroom with separate sitting area for unwinding. A washer and dryer are included in the full size laundry room on the second floor. Landscaping is included, no need to do anything but enjoy the outdoors and soak up the beautiful Bluffton sun on the back patio.



Full use of resort style amenities include pool, lazy river, splash pad, gym, basketball/tennis courts, boat/RV storage, pavilion, gated playground, and fishing ponds.



House is rented unfurnished. No smoking. One small, mature, house-broken dog may be accepted with $500 non-refundable pet fee. No puppies. No large or aggressive breeds. No cats.



As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS



ForeShore does not permit fishtanks.



(RLNE4917457)