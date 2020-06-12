32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Welcome to Steeplechase Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
15 Units Available
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1125 sqft
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1292 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Colleton Ave
103 Colleton Ave, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- This unique condo is conveniently located in downtown Aiken, and has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stove and refrigerator are included. This unit also has a single garage. Call Harper Realty at 803-648-5416 for more information. (RLNE2158724)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
411 Park Avenue
411 Park Ave SE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Cozy cottage in excellent location. Combination living dining room. Large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook. Gas log fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Huge master suite. All furnishings included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
814 Boardman Road SE
814 Boardman Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated, furnished rental located mid-town Aiken near horse district, golf, shopping and restaurants. Home features comfortable living spaces to accommodate up to 6 guests.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
312-B Laurens Street SW
312 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
Furnished townhome available for short term or longer term stays. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops, The Willcox, library and Hitchcock Woods! This home is completely renovated, nicely appointed and pet-friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
192 Sierra Lane
192 Sierra Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1420 sqft
Many upgrades in this ranch. Split bedrooms. Cathedral ceiling and an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with large island overlooks great room allowing this home to" live large". Walk in pantry and closets. Enlarged patio in rear yard .

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
146 Laurens Street NW
146 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC
Heart of Aiken downtown. Quaint downtown cottage. Craftsman style front porch welcomes you to this historic buildings charm. Commercial space for rent with two stories, 5 rooms that can be used as offices and a waiting area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1037 Clark Road
1037 Clark Rd SW, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1580 sqft
Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
867 Alfred Street
867 Alfred St NE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1051 sqft
3 Bedroom home with living/dining room combo, Kitchen with a bar for built in dining, Large backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
214 Dunbarton Circle
214 Dunbarton Cir SE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfortably furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in mid-town Aiken. Home features hardwoods throughout, gas fireplace, all appliances, including washer/dryer. Lovely, shaded fenced backyard, carport, sunroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
108 Inwood Drive
108 Inwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Short-term or long-term lovely, well appointed furnished rental home in Houndslake Golf Community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, formal dining room, separate living room and family room, sunroom, 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
700 Cherry Drive SE
700 Cherry Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
Available Now! Updated Ranch Style Home with Approximately 925 Square Feet. Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Large Fenced Back Yard.
Results within 1 mile of Aiken

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2 Coker Drive
2 Coker Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Available Now. 3 BR, 2 BA ranch home in College Acres with fenced yard. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1079 Scarborough Pass
1079 Scarbourough Pass, Aiken County, SC
THE DEVEREAUX PLAN; 4 BR, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3823 Vaucluse Road
3823 Vaucluse Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming, comfortable, newly remodeled furnished rental features large open eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double oven and stainless appliances. Brazilian cherry floors throughout with vaulted ceilings and timber frame style exposed beams.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
469 Tarsel Court
469 Tarsel Ct, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a beautiful new construction town home in a great neighborhood. Its a 3 bed 2 bath with a 1 car garage, fenced in back yard and a coved patio. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
207 Bobwhite Drive
207 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1334 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE, PRIVACY FENCED YARD AND PATIO!! INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR!!! SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL FEE.
Results within 5 miles of Aiken

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Old Cherokee Indian Rd
223 Old Cherokee Indian Rd, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$600
Rent-to-Own - 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Graniteville with 0.25 acre! - We are pleased to offer this 3 bedroom home in Graniteville for Rent-to-Own. This home is on Old Cherokee Indian Road and comes with 0.25 acre of land.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
11 Old Hadden Road
11 Old Hadden Road, Langley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with split floor plan. Master bedroom and bath on one side of living space and 2 bedrooms and bath on the other side of living space. Large fenced front and back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
124 Ridgecrest Road
124 Ridgecrest Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2149 sqft
Ranch style brick home in Midland Valley Country Club. Three bedroom two and a half bath. Spacious formal living room with built-in book shelves, formal dining room and den with fireplace.

June 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Aiken rents held steady over the past month

Aiken rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Aiken stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. Aiken's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Augusta Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Aiken, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Aiken metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Aiken metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Augusta, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.5%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Aiken rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aiken, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aiken is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aiken's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Aiken.
    • While Aiken's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aiken than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Aiken.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

