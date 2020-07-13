Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC with pool

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$755
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1050 sqft
Welcome to The Boundary At Silver Bluff Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
12 Units Available
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$903
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$718
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
312-B Laurens Street SW
312 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1632 sqft
Furnished townhome available for short term or longer term stays. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops, The Willcox, library and Hitchcock Woods! This home is completely renovated, and nicely appointed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
466 Greenwich Drive
466 Greenwich Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Charming one story w/ great floor plan and rocking chair front porch, recently painted designer neutral w/white trim, Plantation Shutters thru-out, granite & new SS appliance kitchen, Samsung washer/dryer, wood floors, top baths, fabulous privacy

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
207 Boxwood Road
207 Boxwood Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Brand new SS appliances, comfortable and attractive furniture, furnishings, dishes, linens, and all the essentials for comfortable daily living.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$839
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
195 Laurel Heights Drive
195 Laurel Heights, Edgefield County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1000 sqft
Outdoor fun abounds in this beautiful lake front home. Boat with an elec motor is provided or you can launch your own. Swim from the dock, soak up the sun, or just enjoy serenity on one of the two covered porches.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
621 Farmfield Road
621 Farmfield Road, Aiken County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
465 sqft
Come to Ligara Farm in the heart of Aiken's Horse corridor. One bedroom guest house on private pristine horse farm! Sleeps 3. Spiral staircase loft w/memory foam mattress. 2 closets & 4 drawers built in & ceiling fan. Fully stocked kitchen.

July 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Aiken rents increased slightly over the past month

Aiken rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aiken stand at $709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. Aiken's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Augusta Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Aiken, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Aiken metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Aiken metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, Augusta, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 2.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Aiken rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aiken, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aiken is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aiken's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Aiken's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aiken than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Aiken.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

