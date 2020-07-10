21 Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
218 York Street SE
218 York St SE, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Step into the apartment and step into the charm of Aiken. This historic building features a fully furnished and turnkey 1 BR apartment downstairs available for rent at $2000 a month for long term rental (no utilities included).

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
805 Rollingwood Road E
805 E Rollingwood Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desirable neighborhood close to Downtown Aiken. Gorgeous hardwood floors in living room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Florence Street SW
105 Florence St SW, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
400 sqft
Beautifully furnished studio apartment on 2nd floor of Victoria Villa, just a short walk to shops & restaurants in downtown Aiken. Amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, flat screen TV, kitchen with snack bar & granite countertops.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
108 Stonington Lane
108 Stonington Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring & furnishings.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
466 Greenwich Drive
466 Greenwich Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Charming one story w/ great floor plan and rocking chair front porch, recently painted designer neutral w/white trim, Plantation Shutters thru-out, granite & new SS appliance kitchen, Samsung washer/dryer, wood floors, top baths, fabulous privacy

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
111 Portofino Lane
111 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1334 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, sunroom, carport, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
222 Boxwood Road
222 Boxwood Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1371 sqft
Available Now! 3 BR, 2 BA cozy cottage with formal dining room that is open to the great room. Kitchen with bar top or enjoy looking out the bay window while sitting in the breakfast area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
279 Southbank Drive
279 Southbank Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome features open floorplan, sunroom, covered deck overlooking private backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
214 Dunbarton Circle
214 Dunbarton Cir SE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfortably furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in mid-town Aiken. Home features hardwoods throughout, gas fireplace, all appliances, including washer/dryer. Lovely, shaded fenced backyard, carport, sunroom.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
326 Sumter Street SE
326 Sumter Street Southeast, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Summer special listing price $1400 monthly Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1.5 Baths Cute Upstairs Barn Apartment in Historic Downtown Aiken.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
110 Raintree
110 Raintree Ct, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Beautifully Furnished 2Bedroom 2Bath Townhouse in Sandstone behind Hilton Garden Hotel. Very convenient location. Living Room Dining Room Combination. Home Features Washer and Dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
116 Satomi Way
116 Satomi Way, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Excellent, newer townhome for rent in awesome Southside Aiken location! This townhome features engineered hardwood floors in the living area, open concept design with lovely stainless kitchen open to the rest of the living space.
Results within 1 mile of Aiken

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bobwhite Drive
150 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1373 sqft
Furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1373 SqFt End Unit Townhouse located in the Trolley Run Subdivision. It has Large Walk In Closets ,and the 3rd Bedroom is configured as an Office. Washer and Dryer are Included.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
151 Brow Tine Court
151 Brow Tine Ct, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
2 BR 2 BATH TOWN HOME- ALL APPLIANCES RANGE/DW/REF/MICROWAVE/WASHER/DRYER. ,PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA, NICE DINING AREA & LIVING ROOM.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
207 Bobwhite Drive
207 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1334 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE, PRIVACY FENCED YARD AND PATIO!! INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR!!! SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL FEE.
Results within 5 miles of Aiken

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Forest Circle SW
408 Forest Circle, New Ellenton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$980
1187 sqft
408 Forest Circle - Property Id: 201263 Renovated single-family home with large fenced yard and carport. The yard has a shed and an enclosed area for your garden.
Results within 10 miles of Aiken

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
195 Laurel Heights Drive
195 Laurel Heights, Edgefield County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1000 sqft
Outdoor fun abounds in this beautiful lake front home. Boat with an elec motor is provided or you can launch your own. Swim from the dock, soak up the sun, or just enjoy serenity on one of the two covered porches.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
102 Cedar Branch Road
102 Cedar Branch Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
This property is perfectly suited for equestrians! You will enjoy this 4 plus acreage farm which includes a brick home with new flooring, new roof and newer HVAC. There is a two car garage with storage and a washer/dryer in the home for tenant use.

July 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Aiken rents increased slightly over the past month

Aiken rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aiken stand at $709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. Aiken's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Augusta Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Aiken, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Aiken metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Aiken metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, Augusta, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 2.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Aiken rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aiken, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aiken is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aiken's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Aiken's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aiken than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Aiken.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

