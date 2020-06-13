28 Furnished Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 The Bunkers
101 The Bunkers, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully, newly renovated furnished 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome features wood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, stainless appliances. Peacefully quiet location with view from back patio of the golf course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
210 Arbor Terrace
210 Arbor Ter, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
111 Portofino Lane
111 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1334 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, sunroom, carport, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
146 Photinia Drive
146 Photinia Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
Beautifully updated and furnished townhouse that includes all utilities (electricity, water, sewer, trash, and high-speed internet: NO CABLE) and housewares. Open floorplan, engineered hardwood floors, and upgraded appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
342 Marion Street
342 Marion St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming furnished cottage near down town Aiken. Home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, double bed in master suite and large walk-in shower in master bath. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Fenced yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1037 Clark Road
1037 Clark Rd SW, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1580 sqft
Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
108 Stonington Lane
108 Stonington Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring & furnishings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
105 Florence Street SW
105 Florence St SW, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
400 sqft
Beautifully furnished studio apartment on 2nd floor of Victoria Villa, just a short walk to shops & restaurants in downtown Aiken. Amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, flat screen TV, kitchen with snack bar & granite countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
321 1/2 Newberry Street SW
321 1/2 Newberry St SW, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
Bonnie Bray cottage in historic downtown Aiken, newly renovatecd, and furnished. Two blocks from downtown, Hitchcock Woods, Aiken County Museum, library, and the Willcox Hotel. Can be rented short term or long term.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
118 Portofino Lane
118 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome on the south side of Aiken. Home features fully equipped kitchen, comfortably furnished living/dining area, sunroom that can also be used as an office, large master suite.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
727 Banks Terrace
727 Banks Ter SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Comfortably furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features beautifully updated, well appointed eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, king size bed in master suite and queen in 2nd bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
312-B Laurens Street SW
312 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1632 sqft
Furnished townhome available for short term or longer term stays. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops, The Willcox, library and Hitchcock Woods! This home is completely renovated, nicely appointed and pet-friendly.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
108 White Willow Place
108 White Willow Pl, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
JUST REDUCED! Building your dream home in the Reserve or Woodside? This executive rental, located on the golf course, is the perfect location to become part of the community before moving in.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
218 York Street SE
218 York St SE, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Step into the apartment and step into the charm of Aiken. This historic building features a fully furnished and turnkey 1 BR apartment downstairs available for rent at $2000 a month for long term rental (no utilities included).

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
814 Boardman Road SE
814 Boardman Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated, furnished rental located mid-town Aiken near horse district, golf, shopping and restaurants. Home features comfortable living spaces to accommodate up to 6 guests.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
279 Southbank Drive
279 Southbank Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome features open floorplan, sunroom, covered deck overlooking private backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
214 Dunbarton Circle
214 Dunbarton Cir SE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfortably furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in mid-town Aiken. Home features hardwoods throughout, gas fireplace, all appliances, including washer/dryer. Lovely, shaded fenced backyard, carport, sunroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
218 Lancaster
218 Lancaster St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath. Covered front porch, and spacious rear deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
206 Sumter Street
206 Sumter St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bath. Large, fenced backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
108 Inwood Drive
108 Inwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Short-term or long-term lovely, well appointed furnished rental home in Houndslake Golf Community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, formal dining room, separate living room and family room, sunroom, 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1313 Triple Tree Lane Southwest
1313 Triple Tree Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 Bath Middle Unit. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling with gas fireplace in family room. Features tile floors in kitchen, foyer, and baths, fenced backyard with patio, storage room, and finished attic.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
326 Sumter Street SE
326 Sumter Street Southeast, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1.5 Baths Cute Upstairs Barn Apartment in Historic Downtown Aiken. Utilities Included with $125 cap on Electric All appliances to include Stove, Refrigerator, TV, Washer and Dryer, Microwave.

June 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Aiken rents held steady over the past month

Aiken rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Aiken stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. Aiken's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Augusta Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Aiken, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Aiken metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Aiken metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Augusta, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.5%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Aiken rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aiken, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aiken is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aiken's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Aiken.
    • While Aiken's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aiken than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Aiken.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

