Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC with garage

Aiken apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
192 Sierra Lane
192 Sierra Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1420 sqft
Many upgrades in this ranch. Split bedrooms. Cathedral ceiling and an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with large island overlooks great room allowing this home to" live large". Walk in pantry and closets. Enlarged patio in rear yard .

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
210 Arbor Terrace
210 Arbor Ter, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
108 Inwood Drive
108 Inwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Short-term or long-term lovely, well appointed furnished rental home in Houndslake Golf Community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, formal dining room, separate living room and family room, sunroom, 2 car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
601 Silver Bluff Road
601 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$2,900
2858 sqft
Large office space available that can be opened up or divided into two spaces if desired. One 1,266 square feet and one 1,592 square feet with own separate entrances. Located in South Towne Square Shopping Center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1037 Clark Road
1037 Clark Rd SW, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1580 sqft
Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
727 Banks Terrace
727 Banks Ter SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Comfortably furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features beautifully updated, well appointed eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, king size bed in master suite and queen in 2nd bedroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
108 White Willow Place
108 White Willow Pl, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
JUST REDUCED! Building your dream home in the Reserve or Woodside? This executive rental, located on the golf course, is the perfect location to become part of the community before moving in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Colleton Ave
103 Colleton Ave, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- This unique condo is conveniently located in downtown Aiken, and has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stove and refrigerator are included. This unit also has a single garage. Call Harper Realty at 803-648-5416 for more information. (RLNE2158724)
Results within 1 mile of Aiken

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1079 Scarborough Pass
1079 Scarbourough Pass, Aiken County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2934 sqft
THE DEVEREAUX PLAN; 4 BR, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
469 Tarsel Court
469 Tarsel Ct, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a beautiful new construction town home in a great neighborhood. Its a 3 bed 2 bath with a 1 car garage, fenced in back yard and a coved patio. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
151 Brow Tine Court
151 Brow Tine Ct, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
2 BR 2 BATH TOWN HOME- ALL APPLIANCES RANGE/DW/REF/MICROWAVE/WASHER/DRYER. ,PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA, NICE DINING AREA & LIVING ROOM.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
207 Bobwhite Drive
207 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1334 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE, PRIVACY FENCED YARD AND PATIO!! INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR!!! SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL FEE.
Results within 5 miles of Aiken

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
124 Ridgecrest Road
124 Ridgecrest Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2149 sqft
Ranch style brick home in Midland Valley Country Club. Three bedroom two and a half bath. Spacious formal living room with built-in book shelves, formal dining room and den with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
109 McCampbell Street
109 Mccampbell Street, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1056 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Cottage. Close to Aiken, North Augusta and Augusta. Hardwood Floor, covered front porch.. One car garage or storage shed with side road entry. Some work in progress.
Results within 10 miles of Aiken
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8177 Cozy Knoll
8177 Cozy Knl, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1550 Square Feet. Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Fenced in Back Yard. Patio. Two-Car Garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8143 Cozy Knoll
8143 Cozy Knl, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1550 sqft
8143 Cozy Knoll - Sage Creek - Available Now! New 3 BR, 2 BA ranch style home in Sage Creek. Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances to include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Flex room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive Available 07/15/20 Ranch Home with Split Floor Plan - Currently being painted and having new carpet installed, this ranch home offers in addition to tons of natural lighting, a two car garage and a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
102 Cedar Branch Road
102 Cedar Branch Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
This property is perfectly suited for equestrians! You will enjoy this 4 plus acreage farm which includes a brick home with new flooring, new roof and newer HVAC. There is a two car garage with storage and a washer/dryer in the home for tenant use.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
122 Goudy Court
122 Goudy Court, Clearwater, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1890 sqft
Available now! Quiet living w/the convenience of being close to everything! Fresh interior paint & flooring, including brand new carpet! Covered front porch, large foyer opens to open floor plan concept with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan in
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aiken, SC

Aiken apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

