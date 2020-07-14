236 Sand Hill Cove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Weekly Summer Rental!!

August 9 - August 16th Available

This 2011 Built Townhouse Style Condo is located on the Heart of Galilee and is walking distance to Salty Brine State Beach, Georges of Galilee or Sail Away on the Block Island Ferry. There is also a Secluded Walkway to a Private Beach. Beautiful Fully Equip Kitchen with Stainless and Granite. Living Room with Pullout Couch and Sliders to Water View Deck with Electric Grill. Central Air and Wi-Fi. Both Bedrooms located on Upper Level, each having a Private Bath, The Master has a Private Deck with Picture Perfect Views.

Water Views from all Windows, Relax and Listen to the Sounds of Living Seaside, Crashing Waves, Fog Horns, and Seagulls will make you want to Stay Longer.