Washington County, RI
236 Sand Hill Cove Road
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:08 PM

236 Sand Hill Cove Road

236 Sand Hill Cove Road · (401) 639-3719
Location

236 Sand Hill Cove Road, Washington County, RI 02882

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Weekly Summer Rental!!
August 9 - August 16th Available
This 2011 Built Townhouse Style Condo is located on the Heart of Galilee and is walking distance to Salty Brine State Beach, Georges of Galilee or Sail Away on the Block Island Ferry. There is also a Secluded Walkway to a Private Beach. Beautiful Fully Equip Kitchen with Stainless and Granite. Living Room with Pullout Couch and Sliders to Water View Deck with Electric Grill. Central Air and Wi-Fi. Both Bedrooms located on Upper Level, each having a Private Bath, The Master has a Private Deck with Picture Perfect Views.
Water Views from all Windows, Relax and Listen to the Sounds of Living Seaside, Crashing Waves, Fog Horns, and Seagulls will make you want to Stay Longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Sand Hill Cove Road have any available units?
236 Sand Hill Cove Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 Sand Hill Cove Road have?
Some of 236 Sand Hill Cove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Sand Hill Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
236 Sand Hill Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Sand Hill Cove Road pet-friendly?
No, 236 Sand Hill Cove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 236 Sand Hill Cove Road offer parking?
No, 236 Sand Hill Cove Road does not offer parking.
Does 236 Sand Hill Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 Sand Hill Cove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Sand Hill Cove Road have a pool?
No, 236 Sand Hill Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 236 Sand Hill Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 236 Sand Hill Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Sand Hill Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Sand Hill Cove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Sand Hill Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 236 Sand Hill Cove Road has units with air conditioning.
