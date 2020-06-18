All apartments in Warwick
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM

42 Cedar Pond Drive

42 Cedar Pond Drive · (401) 524-0678
Location

42 Cedar Pond Drive, Warwick, RI 02886
Cowesett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
putting green
media room
tennis court
Royal Crest Apartment homes are set on 80 rolling acres, only 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Apartments have well equipped kitchens with GE appliances, new windows, energy efficient light fixtures, spacious closets and private balconies/patios. Select apartments have oak, maple or cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washers and dryers and 9ft ceilings. The clubhouse features a fully equipped fitness center, library, game room and media room. A pet friendly and smoke free community with lighted tennis courts, putting green, natural fishing pond, jogging path, and remodeled pool. TRANQUILITY AWAITS! COME HOME TO A COMMUNITY WITH STUNNING GROUNDS AND FABULOUS CURB APPEAL. PRICING FOR A 2 BEDROOM RANGES FROM $1,364-$10,631. *PLEASE NOTE!!!, the rental rates and availability are subject to change depending on move-in date and lease term. ***Agents NEED to accompany their clients on tours.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Cedar Pond Drive have any available units?
42 Cedar Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warwick, RI.
What amenities does 42 Cedar Pond Drive have?
Some of 42 Cedar Pond Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Cedar Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 Cedar Pond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Cedar Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42 Cedar Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warwick.
Does 42 Cedar Pond Drive offer parking?
No, 42 Cedar Pond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 42 Cedar Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Cedar Pond Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Cedar Pond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 42 Cedar Pond Drive has a pool.
Does 42 Cedar Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 42 Cedar Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Cedar Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Cedar Pond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Cedar Pond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Cedar Pond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
