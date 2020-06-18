42 Cedar Pond Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool putting green media room tennis court

Royal Crest Apartment homes are set on 80 rolling acres, only 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Apartments have well equipped kitchens with GE appliances, new windows, energy efficient light fixtures, spacious closets and private balconies/patios. Select apartments have oak, maple or cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washers and dryers and 9ft ceilings. The clubhouse features a fully equipped fitness center, library, game room and media room. A pet friendly and smoke free community with lighted tennis courts, putting green, natural fishing pond, jogging path, and remodeled pool. TRANQUILITY AWAITS! COME HOME TO A COMMUNITY WITH STUNNING GROUNDS AND FABULOUS CURB APPEAL. PRICING FOR A 2 BEDROOM RANGES FROM $1,364-$10,631. *PLEASE NOTE!!!, the rental rates and availability are subject to change depending on move-in date and lease term. ***Agents NEED to accompany their clients on tours.***