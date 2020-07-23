Apartment List
RI
/
pawtucket
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Pawtucket, RI with garages

Pawtucket apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Darlington
370 COLUMBUS Avenue
370 Columbus Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
This 3 bedroom Ranch home with central air is located on a double lot. Large 2 car garage with wide, level driveway. Entry off Bloomfield Street. Beautifully kept yard with in ground sprinklers, rear patio and lush plants.
Results within 5 miles of Pawtucket
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,997
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1136 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
100 Exchange St 1402
100 Exchange St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking Downtown Providence - Property Id: 278799 We currently have a lovely two bedroom condo over looking Downtown Providence.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 Park Row W Unit 116
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™ Community

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Seekonk
127 Oak Hill Ave
127 Oak Hill Avenue, North Seekonk, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3000 sqft
SEEKONK - Sprawling Ranch w/ approx. 3000 square feet. Three Bedroom, Two Full bath home set on a beautiful lot. Galley kitchen w/double ovens leads to a dining area overlooking the sunken living room w/gas fireplace and pretty brickwork.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.

1 of 55

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike, Providence County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3360 sqft
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865 Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.
Results within 10 miles of Pawtucket

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn
234 Beckwith Street
234 Beckwith Street, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
575 sqft
1 Available 08/01/20 Rent this super clean, 1st floor one bedroom apartment located in a professionally managed building right in a quiet neighborhood right on the East Side of Cranston, minutes from Rolfe Square, with fantastic highway access!

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoxie
74 LINDY Avenue
74 Lindy Avenue, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1028 sqft
NEAT AS CAN BE 2 BED RANCH, NEW HEATING SYSTEM, FRESHLY PAINTED IN & OUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, PART FIN LOWER LEVEL LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE, NEW GAR. DOOR OPENERS, LARGE FENCED YARD. READY TO GO .

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
37 RESERVOIR Avenue
37 Reservoir Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Enjoy complete privacy on over 4 acres boasting very mature landscaping as you enjoy everything this home has to offer - from the beautiful open floor plan with a wood burning fireplace which opens out to a deck off of the dining area overlooking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

