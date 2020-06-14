Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI with garage

Newport East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE BY MONTH (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach).

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
146 Wolcott Avenue
146 Wolcott Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
640 sqft
Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
272 Boulevard Avenue
272 Boulevard, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1136 sqft
Cozy Colonial In Middletown! This yearly rental is conveniently located in the High St neighborhood. This charming home has 3B/1.5 bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and gas heating.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
145 Prospect Avenue
145 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1621 sqft
Charming, cozy Victorian farmhouse 1.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
132 Kane Avenue
132 Kane Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1398 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL @ $6000/wk: Welcome to “Paradise on the Point” This beautifully renovated split-level home sits on ¼ acre in quiet Easton’s Point. Within 1/4 of a mile walk to St. George’s School, and half mile to First Beach and Second Beach.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
115 PURGATORY Road
115 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
3955 sqft
OCEAN FRONT BEACH COTTAGE, JUST A FEW STEPS TO THE BEACH! STUNNING WATER VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM, RENOVATED FAMILY SIZE KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL STONE PATIO WITH FIRE PIT, A BATH HOUSE TO WASH OFF THE BEACH SAND, CENTRAL AIR, AND A ELEVATOR TO GUEST

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
47 Dudley Avenue
47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
112 Esplanade
112 Esplanade, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1969 sqft
Amazing Water views!! One level home with 3 beds, 2 full baths, extra room for a den, dining room, eat in kitchen, working fireplace, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, fenced yard and a garage.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Thurston Avenue
11 Thurston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Welcome home to this move in condition first floor sun filled unit in the city by the sea! This 2 bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, large enclosed front porch, large living room, dining room, garage access, off street parking and

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
31 Channing Street
31 Channing Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1764 sqft
Traditional Newport Cottage minutes from restaurants, shops, clubs and Jane Pickens Theater! 2 car garage with a large driveway with plenty of parking and a good size yard featuring a cozy patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
402 Corey Lane
402 Corey Lane, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1460 sqft
JULY 1 Start Date-- YEARLY UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Bright and updated (2016) stand alone condo in coveted and convenient, WhiteHall Farm. Stainless appliances, white marble counters with gas stove in fresh white kitchen with white cabinets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
446 Broadway
446 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Utilities included! 446 Broadway #2 is a well maintained home with a garage space and an additional off-street spot. This unit has a great front porch and a small fenced yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eustis-Easton's Pond
1 Unit Available
3 Barbara Street
3 Barbara Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1020 sqft
Naval War College favorite. Spacious furnished, three bedroom, two bath, ranch with garage and in-ground swimming pool. Finished basement offers laundry and living space as well.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
17 Boughton Road
17 Boughton Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1453 sqft
Recently renovated Bungalow off of Newport, RI historic Broadway (Main Street). All the bells and whistles in this 3 bedroom and two full bathroom house.
Results within 5 miles of Newport East

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13 Weetamoe Lane
13 Weetamoe Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1125 sqft
Yearly rental available August 5, 2020. MOVE IN READY EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with lower level office and large walk-out family room with brick wood burning fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Beach
1 Unit Available
68 Memorial Boulevard
68 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
3200 sqft
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1040 sqft
Summer Rental Available July 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport. This spacious 2 bedroom townhouse has a wonderful open layout with all brand new stainless appliances and granite kitchen counters.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5 Julia Court
5 Julia Court, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3758 sqft
Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newport East, RI

Newport East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

