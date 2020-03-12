198 Wayland Sq 41

Amenities
WAYLAND promising location - Property Id: 277098
Sunny Parkside 2 Bedroom Apartment $1600.00 // Available may 15, 2020 ~ East Side ~ Ideal location - on Wayland Sq. 700 Sq. Ft. - 2st floor unit Hardwoods throughout Hot Water Included+ Heat. Eat In Kitchen & Dining Room Custom bedroom closet, ample additional closet space and basement storage 1 parking spot and street parking option Coin laundry on site Overlooks park Perfect for Brown Univ., RISD, Medical or professional looking for an upscale East Side apartment.
