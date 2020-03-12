All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 198 Wayland Sq 41.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
198 Wayland Sq 41
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

198 Wayland Sq 41

198 Wayland Avenue · (407) 520-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

198 Wayland Avenue, Providence, RI 02906
Wayland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 41 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WAYLAND promising location - Property Id: 277098

Sunny Parkside 2 Bedroom Apartment $1600.00 // Available may 15, 2020 ~ East Side ~ Ideal location - on Wayland Sq. 700 Sq. Ft. - 2st floor unit Hardwoods throughout Hot Water Included+ Heat. Eat In Kitchen & Dining Room Custom bedroom closet, ample additional closet space and basement storage 1 parking spot and street parking option Coin laundry on site Overlooks park Perfect for Brown Univ., RISD, Medical or professional looking for an upscale East Side apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277098
Property Id 277098

(RLNE5774480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Wayland Sq 41 have any available units?
198 Wayland Sq 41 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 Wayland Sq 41 have?
Some of 198 Wayland Sq 41's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Wayland Sq 41 currently offering any rent specials?
198 Wayland Sq 41 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Wayland Sq 41 pet-friendly?
No, 198 Wayland Sq 41 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 198 Wayland Sq 41 offer parking?
Yes, 198 Wayland Sq 41 does offer parking.
Does 198 Wayland Sq 41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Wayland Sq 41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Wayland Sq 41 have a pool?
No, 198 Wayland Sq 41 does not have a pool.
Does 198 Wayland Sq 41 have accessible units?
No, 198 Wayland Sq 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Wayland Sq 41 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 Wayland Sq 41 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 198 Wayland Sq 41?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity