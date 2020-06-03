485 Spring Street

Amenities

FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1: Fully rebuilt in 2009, this LEED certified, "green" home offers an open concept first floor with living, dining and kitchen as well as first floor suite with full bath. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms with 2nd full bath as well as a true master suite with a lovely full en suite bath. This home offers efficient gas heat, central AC, premier location in downtown Newport, views of the lovely gardens of the historic Elms, plus off street parking for up to 4 SUVS! Virtual tour available upon request.