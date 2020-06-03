All apartments in Newport
485 Spring Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:35 PM

485 Spring Street

485 Spring Street · (401) 808-9334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

485 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1878 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
green community
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
green community
parking
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1: Fully rebuilt in 2009, this LEED certified, "green" home offers an open concept first floor with living, dining and kitchen as well as first floor suite with full bath. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms with 2nd full bath as well as a true master suite with a lovely full en suite bath. This home offers efficient gas heat, central AC, premier location in downtown Newport, views of the lovely gardens of the historic Elms, plus off street parking for up to 4 SUVS! Virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Spring Street have any available units?
485 Spring Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 485 Spring Street have?
Some of 485 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
485 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 485 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 485 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 485 Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 485 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 485 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 485 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 485 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 485 Spring Street has units with air conditioning.
