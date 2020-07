Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee. It's fully furnished with central air, gas heat and two designated off street parking space.