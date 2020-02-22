All apartments in Newport
15 Halsey Street
15 Halsey Street

15 Halsey Street · (401) 921-5011
Location

15 Halsey Street, Newport, RI 02840
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
~~Available July 23 for yearly lease~~ This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has just been meticulously remodeled- complete with all new S.S. appliances, windows, fresh paint, and all new landscaping. The fenced in yard makes this home perfect for responsible pet owners while the 4 car driveway offers flexibility! You'll be delighted by the convenient washer and dryer right on the first floor and all the storage space in the basement. Gas heat and a brand new water heater will keep your utility costs low during the cold months. Hardwood floors throughout and a great layout complete this perennial military favorite. Lease terms flexible for the right tenant or for military renters looking for less than 1 year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Halsey Street have any available units?
15 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Halsey Street have?
Some of 15 Halsey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Halsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 15 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Halsey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 15 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Halsey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
