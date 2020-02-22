15 Halsey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~~Available July 23 for yearly lease~~ This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has just been meticulously remodeled- complete with all new S.S. appliances, windows, fresh paint, and all new landscaping. The fenced in yard makes this home perfect for responsible pet owners while the 4 car driveway offers flexibility! You'll be delighted by the convenient washer and dryer right on the first floor and all the storage space in the basement. Gas heat and a brand new water heater will keep your utility costs low during the cold months. Hardwood floors throughout and a great layout complete this perennial military favorite. Lease terms flexible for the right tenant or for military renters looking for less than 1 year.