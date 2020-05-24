7 Sylvan Street

Amenities

***MAJOR PRICE DROP FOR SUMMER 2020***Available Junly and August 2020. Summer 2020 in the City by the Sea! Nestled just off of Newport’s famed Bellevue Avenue, 7 Sylvan is a proud and stately brick manor (5bd/2.5br) + Carriage house. Enter through the glass enclosed front porch. Step into the open foyer. To the right is the living area which flows through to the dining room. The eat in kitchen is perfect for casual breakfasts before a day at the beach. There is a powder room located on the first floor. Head on up to the second floor where you will find 3 large bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom and full bath. On the 3rd floor you will find the 5th bedroom, perfect for those desiring additional privacy. Enjoy mild summer evenings relaxing, grilling and playing games in your private garden. The location is a pedestrian’s dream. Leave your car at home and stroll down Bellevue Avenue for fine dining, shopping and the area's only grass tennis courts. Walk down to the Cliff Walk, First Beach and the weekly Farmer's Market. Stroll down to Lower Thame for a meal out, sunset cocktails, or a night on the town. Quick bike ride/drive to Gooseberry Beach, as well as Newport’s famed Yacht Clubs and Marinas.