Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:08 PM

7 Sylvan Street

7 Sylvan Street · (305) 778-3377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Sylvan Street, Newport, RI 02840
Memorial Boulevard

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

***MAJOR PRICE DROP FOR SUMMER 2020***Available Junly and August 2020. Summer 2020 in the City by the Sea! Nestled just off of Newport’s famed Bellevue Avenue, 7 Sylvan is a proud and stately brick manor (5bd/2.5br) + Carriage house. Enter through the glass enclosed front porch. Step into the open foyer. To the right is the living area which flows through to the dining room. The eat in kitchen is perfect for casual breakfasts before a day at the beach. There is a powder room located on the first floor. Head on up to the second floor where you will find 3 large bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom and full bath. On the 3rd floor you will find the 5th bedroom, perfect for those desiring additional privacy. Enjoy mild summer evenings relaxing, grilling and playing games in your private garden. The location is a pedestrian’s dream. Leave your car at home and stroll down Bellevue Avenue for fine dining, shopping and the area's only grass tennis courts. Walk down to the Cliff Walk, First Beach and the weekly Farmer's Market. Stroll down to Lower Thame for a meal out, sunset cocktails, or a night on the town. Quick bike ride/drive to Gooseberry Beach, as well as Newport’s famed Yacht Clubs and Marinas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Sylvan Street have any available units?
7 Sylvan Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Sylvan Street have?
Some of 7 Sylvan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Sylvan Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Sylvan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Sylvan Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Sylvan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 7 Sylvan Street offer parking?
No, 7 Sylvan Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Sylvan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Sylvan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Sylvan Street have a pool?
No, 7 Sylvan Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Sylvan Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Sylvan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Sylvan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Sylvan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Sylvan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Sylvan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
