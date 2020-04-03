All apartments in Newport
Newport, RI
66 Webster Street
66 Webster Street

66 Webster Street · (401) 338-3771
Location

66 Webster Street, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available September 1, 2020 through June 2021. Landlord will consider a shorter term rental. Beautiful estate setting on over three acres of mature grounds, this first floor condo is the only unit with a private porch and patio. Large circular driveway with two assigned parking spaces. Grande front entryway with wrought iron gates leads to the bright southwest facing unit. Beautiful hardwood floors abound with ceramic tile floors in the kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room, and side portico hallways. Dramatic 12-15 foot ceilings with intricate molding and detailed chandeliers. Two decorative marble fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. The living/dining combination is quite spacious with extra room for a buffet, dry bar, and secretariat. Original glass doors with transom windows and custom shutters lead to the kitchen and indoor/outdoor entertaining. Plenty of cabinets and floating shelves for storage. The large master bedroom with king size bed has two side hallways with the same original glass doors with transom windows and custom shutters. All three of these side rooms were part of a large west facing outdoor portico back in 1840. Since being converted to condos, these areas consist of a kitchen, powder room, laundry room, & master bathroom with exits to the private side patio & porch. Gas heat. Additional storage in the basement. Furnished except for linens and towels. No pets allowed. Close to downtown Newport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Webster Street have any available units?
66 Webster Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Webster Street have?
Some of 66 Webster Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 Webster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Webster Street pet-friendly?
No, 66 Webster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 66 Webster Street offer parking?
Yes, 66 Webster Street does offer parking.
Does 66 Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Webster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Webster Street have a pool?
No, 66 Webster Street does not have a pool.
Does 66 Webster Street have accessible units?
No, 66 Webster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Webster Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Webster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Webster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
