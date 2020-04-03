66 Webster Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available September 1, 2020 through June 2021. Landlord will consider a shorter term rental. Beautiful estate setting on over three acres of mature grounds, this first floor condo is the only unit with a private porch and patio. Large circular driveway with two assigned parking spaces. Grande front entryway with wrought iron gates leads to the bright southwest facing unit. Beautiful hardwood floors abound with ceramic tile floors in the kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room, and side portico hallways. Dramatic 12-15 foot ceilings with intricate molding and detailed chandeliers. Two decorative marble fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. The living/dining combination is quite spacious with extra room for a buffet, dry bar, and secretariat. Original glass doors with transom windows and custom shutters lead to the kitchen and indoor/outdoor entertaining. Plenty of cabinets and floating shelves for storage. The large master bedroom with king size bed has two side hallways with the same original glass doors with transom windows and custom shutters. All three of these side rooms were part of a large west facing outdoor portico back in 1840. Since being converted to condos, these areas consist of a kitchen, powder room, laundry room, & master bathroom with exits to the private side patio & porch. Gas heat. Additional storage in the basement. Furnished except for linens and towels. No pets allowed. Close to downtown Newport.