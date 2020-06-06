591 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house. In mint condition and nicely furnished, the first level allows an open concept layout for easy entertaining. The kitchen has a lovely large island with plenty of seating, granite counter tops, and high-end appliances. On the first floor is a den/bedroom which is furnished with a pullout couch. It has a closet and a full bath. The second level boasts a master suite with ocean views and its own private balcony. The additional second floor bedroom also has ocean views and en-suite bath. There is an outdoor shower. With the rental comes use of the private Castle Hill beach which is directly across the street. Enjoy the benefits of staying in close proximity to Newport Country Club, Castle Hill Inn, and Ocean Cliff Resort. Wonderful location! June, July and August of 2020 are rented. Summer 2021 is available at a monthly rate of $30,000. Please require about off season pricing and availability. Sorry, no pets.