Newport, RI
591 Ocean Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:56 PM

591 Ocean Avenue

591 Ocean Avenue · (401) 952-3461
Location

591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Ocean Drive

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1775 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house. In mint condition and nicely furnished, the first level allows an open concept layout for easy entertaining. The kitchen has a lovely large island with plenty of seating, granite counter tops, and high-end appliances. On the first floor is a den/bedroom which is furnished with a pullout couch. It has a closet and a full bath. The second level boasts a master suite with ocean views and its own private balcony. The additional second floor bedroom also has ocean views and en-suite bath. There is an outdoor shower. With the rental comes use of the private Castle Hill beach which is directly across the street. Enjoy the benefits of staying in close proximity to Newport Country Club, Castle Hill Inn, and Ocean Cliff Resort. Wonderful location! June, July and August of 2020 are rented. Summer 2021 is available at a monthly rate of $30,000. Please require about off season pricing and availability. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
591 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 591 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 591 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
591 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 591 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 591 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 591 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 591 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 591 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 591 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 591 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 591 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 591 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 591 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
