456 Bellevue Avenue

"Flower Cottage" Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air. Features include a formal living room, formal dining room, den/office and oversize, updated eat in kitchen with French Doors to the very private entertainment patio area overlooking the well manicured grounds & gardens. The fully equipped kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and everything needed for family entertaining and enjoyment. The first floor has a separate guest area with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The second floor master suite has French doors to private outside deck. There are 2 more bedroom with in suite bathrooms. Cap on utilities. Mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds offer beauty and privacy. A perfect vacation getaways in a very central location of the Estate area of Bellevue. An easy walk to the Cliff Walk, the beaches, downtown shops & restaurants and all Newport has to offer. Available July 1, 2020 . There is the possibility of August $40,000