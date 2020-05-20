All apartments in Newport
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:57 PM

456 Bellevue Avenue

456 Bellevue Avenue · (401) 848-6750
Location

456 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
"Flower Cottage" Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air. Features include a formal living room, formal dining room, den/office and oversize, updated eat in kitchen with French Doors to the very private entertainment patio area overlooking the well manicured grounds & gardens. The fully equipped kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and everything needed for family entertaining and enjoyment. The first floor has a separate guest area with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The second floor master suite has French doors to private outside deck. There are 2 more bedroom with in suite bathrooms. Cap on utilities. Mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds offer beauty and privacy. A perfect vacation getaways in a very central location of the Estate area of Bellevue. An easy walk to the Cliff Walk, the beaches, downtown shops & restaurants and all Newport has to offer. Available July 1, 2020 . There is the possibility of August $40,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Bellevue Avenue have any available units?
456 Bellevue Avenue has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 456 Bellevue Avenue have?
Some of 456 Bellevue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Bellevue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
456 Bellevue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Bellevue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 456 Bellevue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 456 Bellevue Avenue offer parking?
No, 456 Bellevue Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 456 Bellevue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 Bellevue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Bellevue Avenue have a pool?
No, 456 Bellevue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 456 Bellevue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 456 Bellevue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Bellevue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 Bellevue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Bellevue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 456 Bellevue Avenue has units with air conditioning.
