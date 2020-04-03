All apartments in Newport
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

32 Carey Street

32 Carey Street · (401) 430-0856
Location

32 Carey Street, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue. Elevator building with TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES and gorgeous ROOFTOP DECK! With soaring ceilings and modern finishes, this condo is the perfect blend of new and historic. Open concept living, kitchen and dining area with large island for additional seating. Ensuite master bedroom and bath, plus second bedroom with private bath. You'll have the best seats in town to watch Newport sunsets every night from the shared rooftop deck. LAUNDRY IN UNIT, WATER/CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED! Gas heat, central AC, Building professionally managed... Available now! Winter 2020-2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Carey Street have any available units?
32 Carey Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Carey Street have?
Some of 32 Carey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Carey Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Carey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Carey Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Carey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 32 Carey Street offer parking?
Yes, 32 Carey Street does offer parking.
Does 32 Carey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Carey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Carey Street have a pool?
No, 32 Carey Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Carey Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Carey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Carey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Carey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Carey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Carey Street has units with air conditioning.
