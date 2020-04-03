32 Carey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue. Elevator building with TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES and gorgeous ROOFTOP DECK! With soaring ceilings and modern finishes, this condo is the perfect blend of new and historic. Open concept living, kitchen and dining area with large island for additional seating. Ensuite master bedroom and bath, plus second bedroom with private bath. You'll have the best seats in town to watch Newport sunsets every night from the shared rooftop deck. LAUNDRY IN UNIT, WATER/CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED! Gas heat, central AC, Building professionally managed... Available now! Winter 2020-2021.