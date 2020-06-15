300 Broadway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms!



Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals. Through a small hall that connects to the dinging room you will find a washer/dryer on one side and a half bath on the other. Beautiful Colonial blue dining room with rustic wood table. Off the dining is an additional sitting room with pull out couch great for guests! Large living room with decorative fireplace. Head up stairs where there are three bedrooms, one with a large walk in closet! Beautifully tiled bathroom with gorgeous wood work that makes this an oasis! The third floor offers 2 small bonus rooms that could be used as guest rooms and a small room in the tower with desk that would make a great office! Adorable fenced in yard. Off street parking for two cars!