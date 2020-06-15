All apartments in Newport
300 Broadway Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

300 Broadway Avenue

300 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

300 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840
Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms!

Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals. Through a small hall that connects to the dinging room you will find a washer/dryer on one side and a half bath on the other. Beautiful Colonial blue dining room with rustic wood table. Off the dining is an additional sitting room with pull out couch great for guests! Large living room with decorative fireplace. Head up stairs where there are three bedrooms, one with a large walk in closet! Beautifully tiled bathroom with gorgeous wood work that makes this an oasis! The third floor offers 2 small bonus rooms that could be used as guest rooms and a small room in the tower with desk that would make a great office! Adorable fenced in yard. Off street parking for two cars!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Broadway Avenue have any available units?
300 Broadway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 300 Broadway Avenue have?
Some of 300 Broadway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Broadway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 300 Broadway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 Broadway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 300 Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Broadway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Broadway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Broadway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Broadway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
