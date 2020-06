Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Summer in Newport. Come home to Bull Street, a Townhouse condo that feels like a home. Perfect for a

family looking for a special location. Summer enjoyment sitting on the front porch or on your private

patio is an added bonus to this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Over 2400 sq feet on three levels makes this

a fabulous alternative to a house. Additional family room or office on the second floor as well as a

beautiful master bedroom suite on the third floor.A short walk to either trendy Broadway or the Beautiful

Bellevue shops. Come home to Bull Street! $11000 July or August and $9000 September