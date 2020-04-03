282 Thames Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Premier weekly rental located in the heart of Newport. Available for the first time for weekly or monthly rentals. Featuring 6 sleek & spacious bedrooms each with their own private bathroom. Professionally decorated with well-appointed furnishings, art, and linens. The upscale marble kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the great room and creates the perfect atmosphere for gathering, enjoyment, and restoration. An ideal private setting for group getaways, corporate events & sailing regattas. Located on Thames & America's Cup overlooking Newport's harbor, restaurants, and shops. Elevator & street-level stairway access to the 3rd floor. Newport's trendy “Bar and Board Bistro” is conveniently located on the ground level below. Designated lot parking spaces.

Weekly Rate Schedule: High Season: $12,000/wk (June,July,Aug,Sept) | Shoulder Season: $9,000/wk (May,Oct,Nov) | Off Season: $6,000/wk (Dec,Jan,Feb,March,April)