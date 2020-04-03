All apartments in Newport
282 Thames Street

282 Thames Street · (401) 787-7604
Location

282 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840
Downtown Newport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 2325 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Premier weekly rental located in the heart of Newport. Available for the first time for weekly or monthly rentals. Featuring 6 sleek & spacious bedrooms each with their own private bathroom. Professionally decorated with well-appointed furnishings, art, and linens. The upscale marble kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the great room and creates the perfect atmosphere for gathering, enjoyment, and restoration. An ideal private setting for group getaways, corporate events & sailing regattas. Located on Thames & America's Cup overlooking Newport's harbor, restaurants, and shops. Elevator & street-level stairway access to the 3rd floor. Newport's trendy “Bar and Board Bistro” is conveniently located on the ground level below. Designated lot parking spaces.
Weekly Rate Schedule: High Season: $12,000/wk (June,July,Aug,Sept) | Shoulder Season: $9,000/wk (May,Oct,Nov) | Off Season: $6,000/wk (Dec,Jan,Feb,March,April)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Thames Street have any available units?
282 Thames Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 Thames Street have?
Some of 282 Thames Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Thames Street currently offering any rent specials?
282 Thames Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Thames Street pet-friendly?
No, 282 Thames Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 282 Thames Street offer parking?
Yes, 282 Thames Street does offer parking.
Does 282 Thames Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 Thames Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Thames Street have a pool?
No, 282 Thames Street does not have a pool.
Does 282 Thames Street have accessible units?
No, 282 Thames Street does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Thames Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 Thames Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Thames Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Thames Street does not have units with air conditioning.
