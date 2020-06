Amenities

Experience Summer in Newport as a local. Park your car and walk to the harbor, restaurants and shops. Charming Newport cottage in the heart of the Yachting Village totally renovated, granite counters, SS appliances. Perfect, private yard. Off street parking for two. $20,000 from June 1 through Labor Day Weekend or $8000 for July and $8000 for August