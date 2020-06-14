25 Catherine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sweet studio apartment in Kay/Catherine. The large living room includes a Murphy bed that folds up and hides behind a screen during the day. The kitchen includes a brand new stainless stove/oven (protective covering on in photo), all new cabinets and counters and an entrance to a small balcony where one can enjoy the beautiful grounds to this lovely Victorian home. The bathroom is also completely renovated. There is one off-street parking spot, shared co-operated washer and dryer, and heat/water included in the rent. Tenant pays electric and gas for use of oven/stove. This is a great place to call home or, as a second abode for one who travels frequently.