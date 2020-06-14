All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 25 Catherine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
25 Catherine Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

25 Catherine Street

25 Catherine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

25 Catherine Street, Newport, RI 02840
Old Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sweet studio apartment in Kay/Catherine. The large living room includes a Murphy bed that folds up and hides behind a screen during the day. The kitchen includes a brand new stainless stove/oven (protective covering on in photo), all new cabinets and counters and an entrance to a small balcony where one can enjoy the beautiful grounds to this lovely Victorian home. The bathroom is also completely renovated. There is one off-street parking spot, shared co-operated washer and dryer, and heat/water included in the rent. Tenant pays electric and gas for use of oven/stove. This is a great place to call home or, as a second abode for one who travels frequently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Catherine Street have any available units?
25 Catherine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 25 Catherine Street have?
Some of 25 Catherine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Catherine Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Catherine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Catherine Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 Catherine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 25 Catherine Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 Catherine Street does offer parking.
Does 25 Catherine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Catherine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Catherine Street have a pool?
No, 25 Catherine Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Catherine Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Catherine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Catherine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Catherine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Catherine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Catherine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music